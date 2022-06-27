Glaiza De Castro with Max Importunate. Handout

MANILA — Actress Glaiza De Castro has dropped her new single "Tawid Dagat" with rapper Max Importunate.



De Castro said the song was inspired by her long-distance relationship with her partner, David Rainey, during the pandemic.

“Hindi ako sure kung lalagyan ko ba siya ng second stanza so when I submitted the song to O/C [Records], I asked kung sino 'yung bagay kasi na-envision ko rin na may rap parts siya," she said in a statement.

"They suggested Max and when I met him via Zoom, I told him the story behind the song. After a few weeks, may lyrics na siya,” she added.

For Importunate, "Tawid Dagat" is a reminder for everyone going through the same struggles that it could build a stronger foundation in your relationships.



“Tipong gaano man kalayo ang mapuntahan, isang tao lang ang uuwian,” he said.

Both De Castro and Importunate are grateful for their collaboration.

“In terms of producing music, the artistic direction definitely changed since 'Bank Holiday' pa lang. Like the way, I start creating and mapping songs. Before, laging sa gitara nag-start 'yung pag buo ng kanta, ngayon, may mga samples and beats na,” De Castro said.



“Base sa style ko, may good feedback siya, kasi matagal ko na ring gustong pasukin ang alternative pop, synthwave, na hahaluan ko ng hip-hop genre. Saktong nabigyan pa ako ng momentum with Ms. Glaiza De Castro, so na-take advantage ko siya para ma-showcase ko yung pagiging versatile ko,” Importunate added.



"Tawid Dagat" is now available for streaming on all digital music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.