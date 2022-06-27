Screengrab from Barbie Imperial's vlog

MANILA – Barbie Imperial still keeps some gifts and letters given to her by her former boyfriend, actor Diego Loyzaga.

The actress admitted this in her latest vlog entry posted on YouTube where she gave her followers a glimpse of her bedroom.

While treating her fans with a room tour, Imperial came across a box which when opened is filled with letters, photos and dried flowers from Loyzaga.

“Ay nandito pa pala ‘to, char,” Imperial said in jest.

“Mahilig kasi ako mag-keep ng mga notes galing sa loved ones ko. So itong box na 'to, mga letters from Diego before. Mga flowers din na bigay niya sa akin. Hay naku Diego,” she said.

Imperial went on to explain that they do not have any ill feelings towards each other after their breakup so she sees nothing wrong about keeping them.

“At saka wala namang bad blood, so memories di ba?”

She, however, warned Loyzaga in jest that his gifts weren’t the only ones she’s kept in her room. “Huwag feeling special kasi marami pa akong ibang ganito. Joke lang, Diego,” she said.

Three weeks ago, the former couple made headlines when Loyzaga said in a radio interview that he candidly asked Imperial if she believes the rumors about him cheating on her when they were still together.

“I can happily sit on this chair and say I never cheated on Barbie. She knows that,” the actor said in the interview.

“I saw her two weeks ago at a club and I said to her, ‘B after everything we went through, you really do know that I never cheated on you. And she’s like, ‘Yeah I know, I know.’ ‘Despite all the stories, are you sure you believe me when I say are you sure you believe me when I say I never cheated on you because I hear stories that you believe that?’ And she’s like, ‘No Diegs, I know, I know,’” he added.

Imperial, however, doesn’t seem to entirely agree.

“Never said anything bad after the break up. But I think telling people I said something I didn’t say is foul,” she wrote on Instagram.

After years of being friends, Loyzaga and Imperial were in a relationship for a year before they parted ways after the holidays.

In the same interview, Loyzaga clarified that they still tried to make their relationship work after he came home from the US, but never reconciled.

He said he and Imperial both felt that they would be stopping each other from growing if they continue with their relationship.