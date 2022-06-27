3 hopefuls advance to next round of 'Idol PH' in second episode

MANILA – Three hopefuls are advancing to the next round of this season’s “Idol Philippines” as seen in its second episode which aired on Sunday.

One of them is 27-year-old Jarea Ifurung, who impressed the judges with her rendition of KZ Tandingan’s “Labo.”

“Mabuti bumalik ka kasi we would have missed out on this. Ang galing mo. Buti na lang nag-decide kang bumalik kasi God gave you this gift. You’re supposed to share it,” said judge Regine Velasquez of Ifurung, who admitted she took a break from singing after she left her former band and after her mom passed on just recently.

Judge Moira dela Torre said Ifurung’s mom would have been very proud of her had she heard her audition piece for the competition.

“Narinig ko yung gigil and sakit while you were performing. I want to encourage you and remind you na she knows, and she’s proud of you and she’s watching. With a performance like that, who wouldn’t be proud of you?” she said.

Judges Gary Valenciano and Chito Miranda, meantime, commended Ifurung for being a “powerful musician,” noting how hard it is to fight through an emotional challenge.

In the end, all four judges gave Ifurung four “yeses.”

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Meanwhile, hopeful PJ Fabia got three “yeses” from Velasquez, Valenciano and Dela Torre for his rendition of Rivermaya’s “214.”

“Sana mahanap mo pa yung sarili mo. Sana mahanap mo pa yung boses na bubuo sayo na hindi mo na kailangan i-manipulate and you can just freely embrace yourself. Sana mahanap mo yun sa next round,” said Dela Torre of the young singer.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The last auditionee of the episode was Kimberly Baculo, who wowed the judges with her unique cover of “Isang Linggong Pag-ibig.”

Velanciano noted that Baculo owned the song and it sounded like she was the one who sang the original.

Agreeing with Valenciano, Velasquez said: “Nasa Idol Philippines tayo. Naghahanap tayo ng next Idol, hindi tayo naghahanap ng next KZ. Pero meron siyang sariling timbre ng boses. Meron siyang sariling adlib kaya na-impress naman ako.”

Miranda said he was impressed with Baculo’s complete control of the dynamics and everything that was needed for the song to work.

Dela Torre lauded Baculo for being able to show just in one performance the range of her voice.

“With just that one performance alone, alam ko na kung manonood ako ng concert mo, hindi ako tatayo para umihi kasi gusto kong makita from start to finish.”