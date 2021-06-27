Massage therapists win jackpot prize in Vice Ganda's 'Everybody, Sing!'

MANILA – Vice Ganda was jumping up and down after a group of massage therapists won the P500,000 jackpot prize during the June 26 episode of his new ABS-CBN game show “Everybody, Sing!”

With 86 seconds earned from the first five rounds of the show, the “songbayanan” got all 10 song titles correctly leaving at least another 20 seconds to spare.

The group of massage therapists is the second jackpot prize winner since “Everybody, Sing!”, an original concept of ABS-CBN, debuted on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live, and iWantTFC.

“Dito talaga, 'pag tulong-tulong, 'pag. iisa lang ang minimithi, walang nag-aaway, at iisa lamang ang objective, everybody wins,” Vice said.

Airing every weekend, “Everybody Sing!” features 25 players from one sector who would showcase their teamwork to win the P500,000 jackpot prize.

The game highlights the spirit of bayanihan and teamwork that is important in communities, especially during this pandemic.

To win, players called “songbayanan” have to help each other guess the correct lyrics of different songs. They will be divided into five groups for the five rounds of the game which also features different styles in playing to test the contestants’ skills.

Each correct answer is equivalent to P1,000, and will merit an additional two seconds for the jackpot round.

In the final round, the “songbayanan” will have to guess the title of 10 songs using the time they have earned during the five rounds.

Each correct answer in the jackpot round corresponds to P5,000.

If they guess all song titles correctly, the players will take home and share the P500,000 grand prize.

“Everybody, Sing!” was initially scheduled to air in March 2020, but was postponed due to the community quarantine.

