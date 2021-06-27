How Jessy Mendiola's dad felt about missing her wedding with Luis Manzano

MANILA – Jessy Mendiola had a heart-to-heart talk with her father Roger Tawile, who is currently based in Bahrain right now.

In her most recent vlog, Mendiola asked her dad about his reaction when she first told him that she’s marrying Luis Manzano.

“I was happy. I was happy for you because when you get married, it’s your life. And I asked you so many times before, ‘Baby, are you sure? Do you love him?’” he recalled.

“And you said, ‘Yes, I love him. And I want to spend my future with him.’ For me, that’s enough I just want you to be happy. That’s all. If getting married with Luis makes you happy, Luis, it is,” Tawile added.

While he is happy for his daughter, Tawile said it was sad that she missed that special moment in Mendiola’s life because he could not come to the Philippines in the middle of a pandemic.

“It’s not regretting. It’s more of I wish I was with you when you were on that line being a famous actress and everybody’s looking up at you. I wish I was there just to hold your hand and make you stronger. I know you are strong. But maybe you will have more trust, whatever a father can give to his daughter, a word of wisdom maybe,” he said.

Mendiola, however, assured her dad that even if they are miles apart, them talking to each other all the time is more than enough for her.

Meanwhile, Tawile also shared his message for both Mendiola and Manzano now that they are taking on a new chapter of their lives together.

“You’re a married woman but you’re still my daughter. You’re still my baby. I will always love you. I will always be beside you. Just be happy. Cherish what you have,” he told his daughter.

As for Manzano, he said: “I wish you a long and happy life. Just take care of each other and be happy all the time. Life is short.”

Manzano also made a quick appearance in Mendiola’s vlog to tell his father-in-law that he hopes to see him very soon.

“We missed you here when we had the wedding. Even if we don’t have a child or a daughter yet, I can only imagine how difficult it is for a father to see one of his daughters getting married. That entails a lot of trust. I’m thankful for that, Tito. I hope to see you very, very soon,” the TV host said.

Mendiola and Manzano tied the knot last Feb. 21 at a private resort in Batangas, although they announced their nuptials only last April.

The two were together for more than four years before they decided to get married.

