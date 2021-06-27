Ed Sheeran collaborates with BTS for new song

Heads up, ARMY! Ed Sheeran has another song for BTS!

The English singer-songwriter revealed on the American radio show "Most Requested Live" that he had recently penned a track for the South Korean group.

"I've actually worked with BTS on their last record. I've just written a new song for them, for their new record. They're super, super cool guys," he said.

Sheeran previously collaborated with BTS on "Make it Right," a tune from the group's 2019 EP "Map of the Soul: Persona."

Meanwhile, a source Big Hit Music confirmed to South Korean media outlet Newsen that the "Bad Habits" singer has indeed participated in one of the septet's upcoming materials.

The label, however, did not state whether the collaborative track is the one BTS will release on July 9, along with the CD version of "Butter," or if it will be part of a future project.