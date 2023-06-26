LOOK: Dimples Romana's youngest son gets baptized

MANILA -- Family and friends of Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana gathered for the Christening and first birthday celebration of her youngest son Elio.

Snaps and clips from the special occasion were uploaded online by Romana and their guests on social media.

Among those present at the event were ABS-CBN executives Cory Vidanes and Deo Endrinal, Bea Alonzo, Belle Mariano, Andrea Brillantes, Charlie Dizon, Miko Raval, Lou Yanong, Kaila Estrada, Karina Bautista, Melai Cantiveros, and Jolina Magdangal, .

Regine Velasquez also performed a special song number for Elio.

Romana and her husband have two other children together: Callie, and Alonzo.

Currently, Romana is part of ABS-CBN's hit action drama "The Iron Heart."