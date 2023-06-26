JM de Guzman to join new season of 'The Iron Heart'

Photo from Star Creatives Facebook page.

MANILA — Kapamilya actor JM de Guzman is set to join the cast of the action drama series "The Iron Heart" for its upcoming new season.

In its latest trailer, de Guzman was revealed as the latest addition to the show's cast.

In the new season, Apollo (Richard Gutierrez) will have to go to Italy to find a solution to the virus that has infected people in their area.

It was record-breaking night for ABS-CBN's Primetime Bida lineup last May, when all three series of the programming block set viewership records online.

The Gutierrez starrer "The Iron Heart," which airs after the "Batang Quiapo," reached a new peak of 304,208 concurrent viewers, according to producer Star Creatives.

De Guzman was last seen in the drama series "Init sa Magdamag" in 2021 along with other appearances in drama anthology "Maalaala Mo Kaya" in 2022.

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

RELATED VIDEO: