Coleen Garcia admits nearly giving up on marriage

Photo from Coleen Garcia's Instagram page

MANILA -- There would have been no Baby Amari today had the wedding of sweethearts Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia did not push through five years ago at the idyllic Balesin Island in Quezon.

More than a month before the couple’s wedding in 2018, Garcia was admittedly still hesitant to walk down the aisle with Crawford.

“We almost called off the wedding at that time,” Garcia recently told ABS-CBN News in the Zoom media conference of her forthcoming series, “Kung Hindi Lang Tayo Sumuko,” based on the bestselling book of poems by Marcelo Santos III.

“I didn’t know if I wanted to push through with it or not. Sobrang magulo ang utak ko noon. But we got through the wedding, hindi kami sumuko, but almost. Malapit na.

“I think that was also the time pumasok lahat ng challenges. You ask yourself, ‘Ano ba ‘tong papasukan ko? Tama ba ‘tong decision that we’re making?’ Doon pumasok lahat ng duda kapag naging reality na siya.”

Baby Amari is turning three this September. The reason Garcia has not been working a lot is because she has been giving a lot of her time to her family.

Five years after she tied the knot with Crawford and nine years after they’ve been together, they are still going stronger.

“I don’t regret it,” Garcia admitted. “I can’t imagine what my life would be like if I will not give enough time to my personal life.

“Maybe I cannot do a teleserye or more films, but I can’t say that I do have a beautiful, thriving family and personal life that I can be proud of. That’s why I’m really focusing on that right now.

“It’s a blessing that I get to work on films. It’s not as demanding or a big commitment as a teleserye. But it is still what I love to do.

“I don’t do it because it’s work. I do it because the material is good. I’m excited to work on it. I really choose the projects I will look forward to going to work."

Most of the time, when you don’t see Garcia on camera, she is just at home taking care of the baby.

“It’s important especially on Amari’s formative years,” she insisted. “Amari will not be a baby forever. I just prioritize him now.

“Billy is often out working, so one of us has to be with Amari. When I’m the one who has to go out to work, Billy stays with him. Nagbibigayan din kami when it comes to that.”

Garcia does not deny there comes a time when she really wanted to walk away, even up to now in the nine years that she and Crawford have been together.

“But Billy never allowed me to,” she said. “We’re into this together and we should take care of our relationship forever, so it never gets to a point where we have to walk away.

“It has been a rocky ride for us, from our party days to being in showbiz. We’ve been through a lot and we’ve grown so much together.

“Not even one time walking away became an option for Billy. That was what got me also to value commitment after we got married.”

Garcia admitted she is very “impatient and impulsive,” so throughout her life, she had many hobbies and did a lot of things – from piano to ballet, painting and even dancing.

“Kapag naiinis ako, sumusuko ako agad,” she said. “Easily, I would tell myself, ‘Hindi ko kaya.’ Today, I have more humility to learn. I try to live with no regrets, but when I think about it, sana pinagbutihan ko noon.

“Sana naging masipag ako noon, so I could reap the benefits now. It’s never too late. I can always go back to the other things I want to do again. It’s not damaging to my life and career.

“Madalas akong sumuko before. I ran away from so many things, career to personal relationships. I just learned not to give up when I got married because I learned how to value commitment. This is the time when I’ve been trying my hardest not to give up.

Before Garcia and Crawford got romantically together, she would always give up on her past relationships.

“I don’t think it’s fair to say na babae ang nagdadala ng relationship,” Garcia maintained. “I think it’s a two-person thing. It’s a two-way thing. Both of you should work on the relationship.

“I’ve seen so many couples survive a lot of different problems. If that happened to us, let’s say there’s cheating involved, I will definitely walk away. I will not tolerate it. Although I’ve seen other couples survive that.

“It just all boils down if the two of them are willing to work on their problems and if they are willing to compromise with each other.

“So whatever it is that the couple is going through, from the smallest to the biggest, at the end of the day, you guys should be willing to work things through together. I’m blessed that we are still together.”

There are things that Garcia will not put up with, like cheating or abuse. “That will be the day that I will walk away when that happens,” she admitted.

“There were days when I’m just really peeved so it was easy to give up or maybe, I was just hungry. But when you’re married and living together for so long, it’s inevitable that you will clash at some point, especially when you have a baby.

“There are times when you just want to be alone and you just want to give up, but you know that cannot happen. Billy is my rock. At times when I really want to give up, he grounds me.”

Garcia is looking forward to working with her director and all her co-stars – from Carlo Aquino to Jerome Ponce, Kiko Estrada, Rhen Escaño and Ryza Cenon – in “Kung Hindi Lang Tayo Sumuko.”

Garcia and Aquino earlier worked together in Dan Villegas’ “Exes Baggage” (2018). However, they were seen in only one scene in that film.

In the six-part series, “Kung Hindi Lang Tayo Sumuko,” the seventh and last book released by Marcelo Santos III in 2019, Garcia and Aquino will be paired for the first time in a full-length story.

“I’m excited to work with Carlo,” Garcia said. “When we did a look-test, I just felt the whole vibe of the set that was very positive and light.”

The six-part series will be shot in Pampanga and will be streamed on Viva One in September.

This is Garcia’s acting job after she returned from France last December. “We will actually go back after I finished this series,” Garcia disclosed. “I will go there for L’Oreal Paris, a brand deal.”

Garcia was with Crawford, who competed and won in the latest season last year of “Danse avec les Stars,” the French version of the popular American reality dance competition, “Dancing with the Stars.” Crawford was paired with Fauve Hautot in the 12th edition of the show.

Related video: