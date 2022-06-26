MANILA – Regine Velasquez turned to social media to share an appreciation post for her husband, singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid, a little over a week since the latter denied that they are having marital woes.

On Instagram, Velasquez shared that she has been feeling under the weather after she and Sharon Cuneta re-staged their “Iconic” concert last week.

“My back was so painful it’s giving headache toothaches hay,” she said.

Depsite feeling ill, Velasquez appreciates how Alcasid does everything for her, even the simplest things like preparing breakfast.

“But you see he prepared this breakfast for us may pa music pa yan. So romantic. He’s been taking care of me at laging may extra. I left early kasi nag dentist ako na sya rin nag schedule tapos pag dating ko may message ako from him coz I didn’t see him anymore.”

Calling Alcasid the “sweetest,” Velasquez said it’s the simplest things that matter to her the most.

“Alam ko sa iba maliit na bagay to pero sakin yung mga ganitong bagay ang super sweet!!!!! Thank you baba @ogiealcasid I just want you to know I appreciate every little thing (s) you do to make me happy I love you with all of my heart,” she said.

Alcasid and Velasquez, both regulars of "ASAP Natin 'To," are set to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary this December.

They have a son, Nathaniel James, who turned 10 last November 8.

