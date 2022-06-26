LOOK: Celebrities turn heads in bridal fashion show

MANILA – Several celebrities including Julia Barretto, Carla Abellana, Beatrice Gomez, Rabiya Mateo, Celeste Cortesi, and Kylie Verzosa were images of elegance and sophistication as they donned dreamy dresses for a bridal fashion show.

At the Marry Me at Marriott event on Saturday night, Barretto turned heads in a sparkly Andrea Tetangco gown, projecting a young and modern vibe.

Gomez, Mateo and Cortesi, meantime, looked like princesses as they walked down the runway as Albert Adrada’s muses.

Abellana, for her part, was stunning in a blue bridal gown by Joe San Antonio.

Verzosa looked like a goddess in a Julianne Syjuco creation.

This is not the first time this fashion show was held showcasing beautiful bridal gowns. In 2019, several Kapamilya stars also graced the same event turning heads with beautiful gowns created by Filipino fashion designers.

