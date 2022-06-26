BTS' J-Hope announces new solo album

BTS' J-Hope

After nearly a decade of sharing the spotlight with RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, BTS' lead rapper and main dancer Jung Hoseok or J-Hope is stepping onto the stage alone.

On Saturday, Big Hit Music, the artist's record label, announced that J-Hope will be releasing his solo album "Jack in the Box" on July 15-- with the lead single "EGO" dropping on July 1.

"BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities," Big Hit Music said in a statement.

"J-hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album," it added.

The rapper first made his solo debut, albeit unofficial, with "Hope World" in 2018. The record, which was led by tracks “Daydream” and “Airplane,” charted at No. 19 on Top Rap Albums and No. 38 on the Billboard 200.

While J-Hope is known to be one of the K-pop's most prolific writers and producers, the mixtape introduced J-Hope's unique artistry.

According to Big Hit Music, the diverse content of “Jack In The Box,” will likewise show J-Hope's creative identity as well as his "aspirations to break the mold and grow further."

"We hope that you look forward to 'Jack In The Box' and send J-Hope your love and support as he takes his first step as a solo artist," the record label said.

J-Hope is set to debut his forthcoming record during Lollapalooza on July 31. The historic performance will mark the very first time a South Korean artist will headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival.