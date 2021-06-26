‘0-12 in a blink of an eye’: Doug Kramer celebrates daughter Kendra’s birthday

Photos from Doug Kramer's Instagram account

Former PBA player Doug Kramer could not believe how fast his eldest daughter has grown up, as they celebrated Kendra’s 12th birthday on Friday.

“0-12 in a blink of an eye!” Kramer wrote on Instagram. “You're growing up to be an incredible lady like your mommy (Cheska Garcia).”

“Your beauty is secondary to your pure heart. A responsible and hard working girl that loves to please her parents,” he added.

Kramer also described his daughter as God-fearing.

“A girl that loves to honor God by her actions. A girl that already has convictions at a young age. God made you like this because He knows you can be a blessing and example to your siblings and to everyone watching you,” Doug said.

Kendra replied to her father’s Instagram greetings by saying, “I love you Dada! Thank you.”

Doug and Cheska have 3 children — Kendra, Scarlett, and Gavin.

