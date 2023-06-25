Baekhyun from backstage of the Overpass: K-pop Music Concert at the Araneta Coliseum, June 11, 2023. Screengrab from video on EXO’s YouTube channel

K-pop star Baekhyun of boy group EXO acknowledged how much his Filipino fans waited to see him play live again, a four year-long wait that came to an end during a recent concert in the country.

The singer made the statement in a vlog posted late Saturday on EXO’s official YouTube channel, which showed behind-the-scenes footage from his appearance at the Overpass: K-pop Music Concert at the Araneta Coliseum last June 11.

“I could really feel that our Filipino fans have been waiting for me and EXO so much,” Baekhyun said after performing at the event.

“So it made me think it’d have been great to have performed even longer,” said Baekhyun, who served as the concert’s final act and played five songs.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The nearly 15-minute vlog, titled “Babalik ako” (“I will return” in Filipino), also included clips of Baekhyun in his hotel room, where he showed off the flowers, bread and strawberry-flavored beer that he received from fans upon arriving in the Philippines.

“EXO-L, I always love you. Thank you so much for your support. You mean everything to me. You’re so precious. There’s none other like you,” Baekhyun said after showing the gifts.

“When you feel tired or sad, I hope I can be your source of encouragement. I’ll also cheer up by thinking of you guys,” he added.

The vlog featured footage of Baekhyun’s rehearsals with his backup dancers as well as his actual set during the concert. It also included the moment the “Bambi” singer raised his pinky finger, promising to Filipino EXO-Ls that he would return to the country.

Soloists B.I and Jeon Somi also performed at the event.

Before the Overpass concert, Baekhyun last visited the country in 2019 for the Philippine leg of EXO’s “Exploration” tour.

EXO is scheduled to make a comeback on July 10 with the full album “Exist,” which includes “Let Me In,” a pre-release single that dropped last June 12.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO