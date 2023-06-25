MANILA – Sarah Geronimo is inviting her supporters to watch her upcoming concert with Bamboo.

The concert, which is the first collaborative show between the two artists, is set to be staged at the Araneta Coliseum on July 7.

On Instagram, Geronimo shared several pictures of them together after what seems to be their rehearsals for the highly anticipated concert.

“Fan mode,” Geronimo captioned one of her posts.

“Yung idol mo ngayon kasama mo na sa concert!! Salamat nang marami Coach Bamboo. Inspirasyon ka naming lahat. Ibang klase kayo. Galing yata kayo ibang planeta,” she said in another post.

Geronimo then urged her supporters to come out and watch them next month to witness Bamboo’s artistry.

“Guys... Popsters...you shouldn't miss this opportunity to see him perform live. Sama-sama tayo manuod!!” she said.

Tickets to the two’s concert are priced at P18,000 for SVIP Standing; P15,000 for VIP Standing; P12,000 for Patron Seated; P5,800 for Lowerbox; P2,600 for Upperbox; and P900 for General Admission.

Geronimo and Bamboo were both coaches in the singing competition "The Voice Philippines."

Bamboo is the only artist left from the original set of coaches after the departure of Geronimo and Lea Salonga.