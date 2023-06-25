Lara Maigue tells story behind viral 'Queen of the Night' aria video

MANILA -- Kapamilya singer Lara Maigue is making waves online thanks to her amazing vocals.

The classical soprano singer uploaded an Instagram video that unexpectedly garnered 21 million views today.

(COURTESY: Lara Maigue & ATEAM )

Maigue effortlessly belted out the classic Mozart piece "Queen of the Night" in the video.

She reveals that the video was taken a year ago at a private event where she was invited as a singer and as a guest.

She uploaded the video just recently because she thought it might not be that interesting anymore to the viewers.

"Someone captured it (the video) that day, and then pinost niya sa IG stories niya. And then I asked for the video... parang sabi ko kasi I've been singing this for 7 years. Since my graduation at the UP College of Music, nonstop ko siyang kinakanta, so minsan hindi ko na siya pinopost kasi baka mairita na yung mga tao..." Maigue said.

But when her video singing together with her mother went viral, she decided to also share the video singing "Queen of the Night."

(COURTESY: Lara Maigue & ATEAM)



"So I'm just used to singing it tapos biglang when my video singing with my mom sa isang family dinner, nagulat ako nag-1 million views siya sa Instagram... That's when I realized maybe I should post this video naman yung me sitting down doing the Aria... Tapos I just didn't expect it to blow up to 20 million views. As of today, it's 21 million views," she said.

Maigue also shared that most of her new followers because of the viral video were not just from the Philippines but from different parts of the world.

"Ang nakakatuwa doon is most of my new followers are not from the Philippines and I know this because lahat sila nagko-comment in another language. Thank goodness dun sa translation sa Instagram. So nababasa ko. So I would see French, Russian, Japanese, Spanish --and it was so amazing how it reached that far," she said.

When asked what she is most looking forward to for her career, she tells about her desire to explore beyond the Philippines.

"I promised myself by the beginning of the year na I really wanna go out, I wanna go international because it's the only way to really make my country ready for my genre kasi dati ko pa gustong ishare 'tong music ko with my generation pero in the Philippines we're not as exposed to this kind of music so I want to be able to push for that," Maigue said.

Maigue adds that there are now offers due to the video which she will be sharing with ABS-CBN News at the right time.

"There have been offers. Also ang daming followers na I've been following this person for some time now, since 'bata pa ako. Nakakatuwa lang na... I remember my Instagram followers were 24,000 now it's 330,000. So parang aside from the offers that are being there now, but I continue on with my life," she said.

As a parting message, Maigue encourages aspiring classical singers to value practice to hone one's talent. She says that regardless of coming from a family of musicians, practice still plays a huge role in being the classical soprano singer that she is today.

"Practice, practice, practice, practice. It's the only way. If you don't practice your craft, and you don't show up in things you have to show up for you will stay where you are. So if you want to make a difference and hone your talent and really show it to the world you really have to be good at it and you really have to keep practicing even if I've been doing this my whole life," said the singer.

Maigue, who is managed by the veteran singer Ogie Alcasid, is currently busy with her upcoming projects, including Broadway concerts abroad.