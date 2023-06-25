Janine Gutierrez joined veteran singers Regine Velasquez and Zsa Zsa Padilla in singing two of Vanessa Carlton’s hits on Sunday.

Performing on the “ASAP Natin ‘To” stage, the three sang their versions of “Pretty Baby,” and “A Thousand Miles.”

Gutierrez, who is the lead actress of the ABS-CBN series “Dirty Linen,” appears on the Kapamilya variety show every once in a while to showcase her talent in singing.

It shows her versatility that she can shine not just in acting but in performing too.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday