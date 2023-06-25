MANILA - Coco Martin led a medical mission on Sunday morning in Quiapo, Manila.

The Kapamilya actor was joined by the team from "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" to provide assistance to the Muslim community.

ABS-CBN’s Dreamscape Entertainment shared photos from the medical mission through Facebook, featuring Martin interacting with the community in the area.

Last month, Martin said he excited for viewers of the ABS-CBN hit series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" as his character Tanggol enters a new chapter in his life.

Pressed at that time of what he can promise to the viewers of "Batang Quiapo," Martin said: "Ayaw ko sana sagutin mas maganda surprise, kaya lang sige na. Sa May 8 ito ang pagtatagpo-tagpo ng bawat character. Dito na kami magkikita-kita at dito na maglalaban-laban ang bawat grupo."

Aside from being the lead actor, Martin is also the director and one of the producers of "Batang Quiapo."

Martin said he is glad and grateful for all the love and support that "Batang Quiapo" has been receiving as seen in the show's high ratings since it premiered almost three months ago.

