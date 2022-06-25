MANILA – To celebrate her 48th birthday, actress Ruffa Gutierrez shared on Instagram a photo of her with children Lorin and Venice from 15 years ago.

“Posting a throwback photo of us because so much has happened in our lives since this photo was taken in 2007,” Gutierrez wrote on Friday.

“Countless up & downs, heartaches & breakthroughs, failures & triumphs…”

In 2007, Gutierrez and then-husband Yilmaz Bektas announced their separation after four years of marriage. Their union was annulled in 2012.

Earlier this month, Gutierrez let her two daughters reunite with Bektas.

It was a heartfelt reunion for Bektas and his kids when they met in Istanbul. Lorin and Venice spent some time with their father before returning to Manila.

The development, Gutierrez said, made her more grateful.

“Today, on my special day, I cannot be more thankful to be alive, happy, and healthy. Life itself is a beautiful gift. It may sound cliché but let’s manifest that the best is yet to come. Happy birthday to me!!” she said.