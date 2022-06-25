MANILA – “Idol Philippines” winner Zephanie Dimaranan reached another milestone in her life as she graduated from senior high school.

Despite being busy with her music career, Dimaranan proudly shared her academic accomplishment as she finished secondary school at Liceo De Sto Tomas De Aquinas in Laguna.

The singer took to Instagram to share her achievement, showing off two medals she received in the ceremony.

“Onto the next chapter,” she said in the caption.

Her fellow “Idol Philippines” competitors such as Miguel Odron, Lance Busa, and Enzo Almario, took time to congratulate her.

Dimaranan rose to fame in July 2019 when she won “Idol Philippines.” Over the years since, she has released nearly a dozen singles, aside from being a regular of “ASAP Natin ‘To” for a time.

Last year, she made headlines when she attended a bootcamp of the global pop group Now United in Abu Dhabi.

She also joined “The Voice Kids” in 2015 where she was picked by Sarah Geronimo to her team.