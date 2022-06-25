MANILA – Ivana Alawi surprised her fans with a new look for fashion and culture magazine Metro.

Alawi added another layer to her look, as she sported a pixie cut while clad in a black suit when she posed for the Metro cover.

The Kapamilya actress earned her spot on the Metro pages, as she has become the top YouTube content creator in the country and recently a leading lady in an ABS-CBN series.

Alawi is the face of the upcoming show “A Family Affair”, which also stars Gerald Anderson, Sam Milby, Jake Ejercito, and Jameson Blake.

“Ivana takes her place as one of the most buzzworthy celebrities now both in the traditional and modern media platforms,” Metro said on Instagram.

In the feature story, Alawi also talked about her life as a vlogger and how she is humbled by her milestones in the digital space.

“I still want to be humble and I know that there is a lot of room for improving and I feel grateful lang and I feel happy kasi siyempre mahirap mag-isip ng mga content, mahirap mag-film." she said in the interview.

As of writing, Alawi has 8.1 million followers on Instagram and a whopping 15.5 million subscribers on YouTube.