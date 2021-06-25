Nadine Lustre to hold virtual concert to raise funds for drag queens, elderly gays

Nadine Lustre is a proud ally of the rainbow community. Press release photo

Actress and performer Nadine Lustre has partnered with a tech-enabled business services company to stage a virtual concert billed as “Nadine, Together With Us” which aims to raise funds to support displaced drag artists and the elderly gay community.

The online show will be streamed via the official TaskUs PH Facebook page on Monday, June 28, at 6:30 p.m.

Lustre will be joined by some members of the drag community, which has been heavily affected by the pandemic as performance venues, served as "safe spaces" to many Filipino queer folk, halted operations.

The actress is expected to showcase her latest songs such as "White Rabbit," “Seconds," "Dance with Danger," "Glow," and "Ivory" along with known Filipino drag queens Vinas DeLuxe, Lady Gagita, and Andy Crocker.

"I have always admired drag queens and the level of artistry that they put into every look and act. It's an art that only drag queens can pull off, so to lose them in the scene is also to lose a unique art form," said Lustre, a proud ally of the rainbow community.

“I am very proud to be part of a cause and help amplify the voices of our queer community. To all members of the LGBTQIA+ community, I want you to know that you are loved and valued,” she added.

The concert will raise funds for the Home for the Golden Gays Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides support and care for elderly LGBTQIA+ people.

The organization was founded in the 1970s by then Filipino LGBTQIA+ rights activist Justo Justo, who also prompted the beginning of national discourses about important issues of the rainbow community.

“The Golden Gays were our forerunners. Many of them were already doing drag even before it became mainstream. They were also one of the first organizations to stand and speak up for our rights. So when we found out that this concert is also to raise funds for them, we immediately got on board," Vinas DeLuxe shared.

“We want to raise awareness that this pandemic has also affected two vulnerable sectors of society––the elderly and LGBTQIA+ community. And with the Golden Gays, these two sectors intersect.”

Meanwhile, 20 TaskUs employees and fans will also get the chance to meet and greet Lustre virtually after the concert.

