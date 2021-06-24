Movie review: Understanding Gen Z in candid, carnal 'A Girl and a Guy'

A scene from 'A Girl and a Guy'

Fiona Orozco (Alexa Miro) wanted to be a filmmaker, so she worked in a film production outfit under her bosses (Roeder Camanag and Donna Cariaga). While she was recovering from a bad breakup with her boyfriend Gio (Rosh Barman), Fiona casually hooked up with random strangers she met on vacation, or experiment with partners picked via dating apps.

Raf Tesoro (Rob Gomez) wanted to be a graphic artist, and was working in an ad agency of his mother's friend (Marina Benipayo). Since he was also fresh from a breakup from his girlfriend Trixie (Sarah Holmes), it did not take too long for the charming Raf to attract and hook up with the other single ladies in his office.

In this film, writer-director Erik Matti delved into topics which he admitted were unfamiliar with him -- romantic relationships among 20-somethings these days. Raf mentioned that for them in Generation Z, the mantra is now "sex precedes intimacy" -- an idea totally scandalous for the parents in Generation X'ers. Throughout this film, Matti did not shirk in showing how easily these young people have sex so casually it seems, even before knowing each other well.

Something that surprised me very much with the promotional campaign of this film was its focus on the sex scenes, how the young cast were more than willing to shed their clothes. This certainly did not sound like the proper hype for the latest film of a respected director like Matti who had acclaimed films under his belt, like "On the Job" (2012), "Honor Thy Father" (2015) and "Buy Bust" (2018). But then again, these were unknown actors in the lead.

Those who did watch it for the nude scenes will not be disappointed, as the attractive cast did show off a lot of skin, as well as other body parts not usually seen in mainstream local movies, while simulating sexual encounters. Matti surely could have done without these scenes with full frontal exposure, which were not entirely necessary. Perhaps they were there more for the shock value so people would talk about the film after they watch it.

Matti showed how these impatient 20-somethings felt that they wanted to "grab life by the balls" as much as they could. So if things were not happening exactly as they envisioned, they will wish that the world to stop revolving so fast so they can catch up. When elders try to advise them about being more perseverant, they will just feel that they are being talked down to as if they were kids, and resent it all. Watching this film as a protective Gen X parent of sheltered Gen Z children, I dread the day they move out to face in the "real" world of now.

The scene that shocked me most was that final confrontation between Fiona and Carlo. It ended in a manner that seemed so matter-of-fact, yet so absurd at the same time. While I could believe that everything else in the film could happen in real life, that part came out from out of the blue, and had no remorse afterwards to boot. Was that scene actual, or was it purely metaphorical -- a big "to hell with you" to the older generation? Either way, it just went too far overboard at that point, enough to drop my rating a full point.

