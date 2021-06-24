Jake Zyrus to perform at NYC Pride March

Jake Zyrus will be performing on June 27 at the NYC Pride March, one of the biggest events in the world celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community.

Though he could not travel from the Philippines to New York due to the pandemic, the organizers reached out and asked him to perform virtually.

"First ko po basically na magpe-perform sa ganu'n kalaking Pride event sa ibang bansa. Siyempre nandu'n 'yung a little bit of nervous na nararamdaman ko po kasi first time din basically na makikita ng karamihan me as Jake Zyrus and hearing my new song and my new voice, my transition voice, but at the same time excited po. So very thankful," he said.

(It would be my first time to perform for a Pride event that big in another country. Of course, I’m a little nervous because it would also be the first time for many people to see me as Jake Zyrus and hearing my new song and my new voice, my transition voice. But at the same time, I’m excited and very thankful.)

The event will be shown on ABC on Sunday and Zyrus hopes to inspire with his performance.

"When I do this ang lagi ko pong naiisip is it’s for that someone out there na walang voice na hindi makapagsalita, na hindi makapag-come out, or surrounded by toxic environment. Nakikita ko po na there’s someone out there that will see this and will be like, ‘I wanna be like that someday. I want to be free like that.'," Zyrus said.

(When I do this, I always think about someone out there who doesn’t have a voice, who hasn’t come out yet or is surrounded by a toxic environment. I see there’s someone out there that will see this and will be like, ‘I want to be like that someday. I want to be free like that.’ )

Zyrus was also a special guest on Cheesa and Troy Laureta's music video "Bakit Pa," where he acted and performed a traditional Filipino dance with real-life partner Shy Aquino.

Zyrus shared his continued struggles with acceptance from the community.

"I don't mind if you tell me that you love my old Charice songs and know that we still listen to a train as sometimes we jam to it, you know like, you know, they can be with, I still watch my old Charice videos and kind of like, ‘Oh, yeah, I did this’ and I just kind of like watch it like in awe, you know. But you know when it's an honest mistake and you also know when they say it intentionally just to, you know, like pinipikon ka or something like that. And unfortunately I see that a lot here and I experience that a lot," he said.

His newest international release "Fix Me", is now available on all digital platforms worldwide.

In the pop-R&B single, he addressed feelings of insecurities and shared how he's able to overcome them in real life.

"I still have that sensitive feeling na when someone tells me that I'm not good enough. I kind of have the feeling of, ‘Oh, my God. Am I not good enough, am I not worthy of love?’ or something like that. But my partner here she makes sure that that I feel my worth and she makes me feel loved and supported. And that's all that matters to me. Whatever comes in my life, great things, happy ako. Blessings yan. I’m happy, I’m content," he said.

Zyrus also released "Usahay" last year.

