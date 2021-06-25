Jaclyn, Philmar share birthday message for Andi Eigenmann

MANILA -- Actress Andi Eigenmann is turning 31 on Friday, June 25.

On Instagram, her fiancé, surfing champion Philmar Alipayo, uploaded a photo of the actress on the beach as he shared his simple but sweet message for her birthday.

"Happiest birthday sa ako pinakahinigugma na tawo (sa pinakamamahal ko na tao)," Alipayo wrote.

In the comment section of his post, Eigenmann left her message for Alipayo and all those who greeted her.

"Woowwww thanks mahal! Thank you all!!," Eigenmann wrote.

Eigenmann's mother, screen veteran Jaclyn Jose also took to Instagram to share her message for her daughter's birthday.

"Happy Birthday anak! Alam ko masaya ka sa araw na ito dahil kasama mo ang pamilya mo... masaya din ako para sa 'yo. Enjoy your day, Jose wrote.

Just last January, Eigenmann and Alipayo welcomed their baby boy Koa. He is the actress’ third child -- and her second with Alipayo. The couple's daughter Lilo is turning 2 years old this year.

Eigenmann also has a daughter, 9-year-old Ellie, with her former boyfriend Jake Ejercito.

