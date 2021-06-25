EXO’s D.O. to release debut solo album in July

Nearly a decade into his career, D.O., one of EXO's 3 main vocalists, is set to release his much-awaited first solo album.

EXO fans are in for a treat as D.O., one of the group’s vocalists, is set to release his much-awaited first solo album next month.

Based on the report of an K-pop website Soompi, SM Entertainment confirmed that D.O. is dropping a solo album in late July.

The 28-year old Ilsan-raised singer previously released a couple of solo songs “That’s Okay” and “Crying Out.”

He released “That’s Okay” for SM Station on the same day he enlisted for mandatory military service, while the second song was used in his big screen debut film, "Cart."

D.O. was discharged from the military last January and has been filming the movie “The Moon” directed by Kim Yong Hwa, who was behind the “Along With The Gods” series.

He will also be doing a Korean remake of Taiwanese film “Secret” slated to begin filming by the second half of 2021.

EXO made its highly anticipated comeback earlier in June with a special album that also marked the return of several members.

The 5-track "Don't Fight the Feeling" is the group's first new material in 18 months, with the last being "Obsession," a studio album released back in November 2019.

The album dropped alongside the music video for the lead single of the same title. -- with reports from Jackie De Vega and Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

FROM THE ARCHIVES