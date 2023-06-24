Photos from Pride PH and Silent Sanctuary social media pages

MANILA – Pride PH on Saturday decided to remove the OPM rock band Silent Sanctuary from their long list of performers for the “Love Laban sa QC” due to the alleged homophobic actions of the group.

In a statement released on their social media account, Pride PH revealed that the decision to drop the band stemmed from the group's reported discrimination against a former member who is part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Pride PH would like to assure our queer siblings in the LGBTQIA++ community that we remain a safe space for all and hence will not take this nor other similar cases lightly,” the statement said.

Pride PH and Mayor Joy Belmonte firmly stand against homophobia.#LoveLaban#PridePH pic.twitter.com/qZyKwVyMah — Pride PH (@tfpridePH) June 24, 2023

Earlier this morning, Ian Carandang took to Twitter to express his disappointment upon learning that his former band is performing in the Pride event, revealing that he experienced discrimination from the group when he was still their vocalist.

“Just learned that Silent Sanctuary is playing at QC Pride Night and the fact that when I was their vocalist they told me I needed to go back into the closet if I wanted to keep being their vocalist is extremely offensive to me,” he said in a Twitter thread.

“I have always stayed quiet on this but THIS is a bridge too far for me that they purport to be pro-LGBT but have never publicly acknowledged or made amends for what they did to me is the last straw.”

According to Pride PH, the organization stands firm on their values and stays true to their principles aside from condemning any form of discrimination, homophobia, and harassment.

“HOMOPHOBES ARE NEVER WELCOME ON OUR STAGE. THIS IS OUR SAFE SPACE. THIS IS OUR PRIDE.”

Meanwhile, Silent Sanctuary already issued a reaction on the issue, stressing that they have been respecting all forms of gender preferences and identity.

“We are deeply saddened with the allegations thrown at us currently…We have shared the stage, backstage, and dressing rooms with many who represent the lgbtq+ community and had no qualms about it for any matter,” the band wrote in a statement.

Silent Sanctuary also claimed that they were not given an equal opportunity to defend themselves as judgment has been passed against them.

“One man's angle does not paint the whole story of the bigger picture. Regardless, we still wish everyone a successful #PrideMarch2023,” they added.

