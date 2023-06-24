Sarah G, Bamboo gear up for concert

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Kapamilya top singers Sarah Geronimo and Bamboo have begun promoting their highly anticipated concert.

Geronimo and Bamboo visited the noontime show “It’s Showtime!” on Saturday to remind the madlang people of their upcoming show.

They opened the program with their duet of Dermot Kennedy’s “One Life.”

Geronimo and Bamboo are set to perform together on July 7 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Bamboo earlier hinted at a collaboration with Geronimo after posting a photo saying: "Here we go."

Based on a post by G Productions, tickets are priced at P18,000 for SVIP Standing; P15,000 for VIP Standing; P12,000 for Patron Seated; P5,800 for Lowerbox; P2,600 for Upperbox; and P900 for General Admission.

Geronimo and Bamboo were both coaches in the singing competition "The Voice Philippines."

Bamboo is the only artist left from the original set of coaches after the departure of Geronimo and Lea Salonga.



