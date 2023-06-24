Julia Barretto in 'Will You Be My Ex?'

Christina "Chris" Roxas (Julia Barreto) was an up and coming theater actress. Joey Martinez (Diego Loyzaga) was an up and coming architect. They have been in a relationship since college, and after graduation, they decided to live in together in the condominium unit given Joey by his rich parents. At first, everything went smoothly. Soon though, secrets were being kept from each other. Not long after, they broke up.

That last sentence was not really a spoiler. The title did already reveal that Chris and Joey would be exes somewhere along the way in this film. However, like all other romance films with this kind of plot, there was still the matter of seeing what issues broke them up and then, follow the film to the very ending (even if it came two hours later) to see whether the two estranged lovers would get back together again.

Julia Barreto is getting more and more beautiful with her every film. There was not a single bad shot or angle of her face here. She sported these waist-long big curls which not just any girl could pull off. She killed her bohemian-chic outfits, which represented her carefree lifestyle and artistry. She floated like a goddess on the roller skating rink. Chris was a complex girl, and Barreto made her likable, even if you don't fully understand her decisions.

Diego Loyzaga looked good beside Barreto, and they made a good lead romantic pair. In contrast with free-spirited Chris, Joey had a more rigid, conventional personality that prioritized academic excellence and career advancement. Joey had difficult decisions to make as well. He truly loved Chris very much, risky as she was. Then, there the matter of his co-worker Yana (Bea Binene) who was certainly a much safer choice for him.

As Chris's BFF Jonjie, Divine Aucina was more than just comic relief. Mickie Ferriols was warm and welcome as Chris's mom Carmela, in sharp contrast with Phoemela Baranda's cold and snooty Sandy, Joey's mother.

It took a bit too long and melodramatic a route for director Real Florido to tell his story. Even then, there were questionable shortcuts taken towards the end, with some important details either shortened or forgotten.

This review was originally published in the author's blog, "Fred Said."