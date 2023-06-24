Screengrabs from Lara Maigue's Instagram account

MANILA – Kapamilya singer Lara Maigue was in a drinking session when she was handed a microphone. She later went viral on social media.

Maigue casually belted out a classic Mozart piece, “Queen of the Night” aria, that impressed her friends present and the netizens alike.

The singer flaunted her astonishing range in the aria, hitting all the high notes, fast runs, and dramatic tones – all while sitting.

“When the party’s over and they hand you a mic during the drinking session. I swear this was powered by wine,” she said in the caption.

No wonder that just after three weeks of uploading the clip on Instagram, it has reached 19.7 million views already, as of writing.

This is on top of the over 1.7 million heart reactions and close to 90,000 reposts on the social media platform.

She was even featured on the Classic FM website for her exhilarating performance of Mozart’s music.

Before Maigue, singer Jona also captured many viewers across the world when she sang the same piece on the “ASAP Natin ‘To” tour in Rome.

Maigue is a classically trained soprano and has been a mainstay performer in ABS-CBN’s Sunday variety show.



