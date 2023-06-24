How Cherie Gil’s kids marked late actress' birthday

MANILA – Late actress Cherie Gil may have passed away but memories of her remain fresh in the hearts of her loved ones – especially her children.

Raphael and Bianca Rogoff made sure to remember their mother on her birthday by uploading a clip and a series of photos on Instagram. Gil would have been 60 this year.

According to Raphael, he was missing Gil a little more than usual, citing the days and minutes the actress had been gone.

“You’d be 60 today so I’m missing you a little more than usual. We should be dancing in the park and feeling the grass between our toes. Or celebrating over dinner and drinks, wondering, ‘where does the time go?’” he wrote.

“You moved on 321 days ago, with 1440 minutes in a day and you brushing my mind at least ten times, I’ve thought about you 46,224 times or something like that… not particularly keeping track.”

In the end, Raphael keeps her mother close to his heart and still values the lessons he learned from Gil – such as dancing to the music of life.

“For a while life has felt grim, but I think of you and you give my frown a spin. We were always laughing. We still are. I carry you with me always, near or far, in my heart. Thank you for teaching me how to live, Momma! Happiest of birthdays,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bianca shared a compilation of video clips of their bonding moments.

Gil, an award-winning actress and popularly known for villain roles, died in July last year after battling cancer.

She spent more than five decades in showbiz, etching her name as local showbiz’s “La Primera Contravida.”

Born Evangeline Rose Gil Eigenmann, the acclaimed actress was considered showbiz royalty, forming part of the celebrity Eigenmann clan.

