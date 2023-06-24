Watch more News on iWantTFC

In talking about Ember, the fiery daughter of hardworking immigrants that she voices in "Elemental," Leah Lewis reflected on her own family's story and her parents' unconditional love for her.

Lewis, who shared that she was adopted by her parents from China at eight months old, paid tribute to their support in her pursuit for a career in entertainment.

"Knowing how sacrificial and how generous my parents were, that's actually something that produces a lot of love and a slight pressure," she said, "the way that Ember feels as well."

Similar to Ember, Lewis added that she was worried not to disappoint her parents growing up.

"There's a line in the film that even says, ‘How do you repay a sacrifice so big?’ I'm still even figuring that out in my life," she said.

Leah Lewis who plays Ember in "Elemental" poses for a photo with Filipino animator Ronnie del Carmen, who plays Ember's father Bernie. (Courtesy: Disney/Pixar "Elemental")

The film's family theme is also very important to Lewis' partner in the film, Mamoudou Athie, who plays Wade. The actor was born in Mauritania and his family moved to the United States when he was very young.

"They've done everything for me," said Athie. "That's the thing that really, really gets me and I'm really moved by it. That's why I can watch this movie over and over again because it's like, that's the story. It's everything."

"Elemental" features the voice of Leah Lewis as Ember and Mamoudou Athie as Wade. (Courtesy: Disney/Pixar "Elemental")

Meanwhile, Peter Sohn, who directed and co-wrote "Elemental," shared that the film was inspired by his Korean immigrant parents.

"Growing up with my parents that came from another culture that I really didn't understand, I was trying to be so American," Sohn said. "But the older I got, the more I really got to understand and appreciate who they were and where they're from."

He added: "They wanted a better life. And then it just keeps growing, the more I sort of emotionally understood what was going on, and I became so grateful for it. And that became the seed for this movie."

Sohn also shared that he chose Lewis to play the lead role after being impressed by her moving performance in the Netflix romantic-drama film, "The Half of It."