WATCH: Ruffa greets ex John Lloyd, who has same birthday as her

Ruffa Gutierrez greets her former boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz during the live episode of ‘It’s Showtime’ on Friday. ABS-CBN



Ruffa Gutierrez ended up greeting her former boyfriend and co-star John Lloyd Cruz, with whom she shares the same birthday of June 24, on live television on Friday.

The “It’s Showtime” judge was being greeted by the hosts during the “Sexy Babe” segment, when Vhong Navarro brought up another friend who also turned a year old that day.

“Dahil birthday mo ngayon, Ruffa, may babatiin din ako na nag-bi-birthday din ngayon. Happy birthday kay John Lloyd Cruz!” Navarro said.

“Grabe naman!” Gutierrez exclaimed, before also greeting Cruz and looking towards the camera.

Asked why the reaction, she answered, “I forgot kasi!”

“Ikaw kasi nagpaalala sa akin, Vhong, na birthday din ni John Lloyd today,” she said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“Kasi kaibigan ko rin ‘yun, e, parang ikaw, kaibigan ko,” Navarro explained.

“Kaibigan nating lahat!” Gutierrez added. “Hello, JL! I hope you’re happy!”

Gutierrez and Navarro both co-starred with Cruz in the 2008 teleserye “I Love Betty La Fea.” It was during the filming of that series when Gutierrez and Cruz became romantically involved.

Gutierrez and Cruz broke up in February 2010, a month short of their first anniversary.

They managed to be in good terms after the separation, even acting alongside each other in 2014 when Gutierrez made a guest appearance on Cruz’s sitcom “Home Sweetie Home.”

Gutierrez also happens to have a close friendship with Cruz’s former girlfriend Ellen Adarna, who has credited her for playing “cupid” between her and her now-husband Derek Ramsay.

