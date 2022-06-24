Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- "Tawag ng Tanghalan" Season 4 grand winner JM Yosures has released his latest single "Panata."

The lyric video of the single, which is now available on various music streaming platforms, has been uploaded on the official YouTube channel of ABS-CBN Star Music.

"Panata" was composed by Kikx Salazar and Yosures and arranged by Eunice Jorge.

Last year, Yosures was chosen to record the theme song of "Maalaala Mo Kaya."

Dubbed as the "Pangarap Prince," Yosures is the fourth "Tawag ng Tanghalan" champion under the competition's "It’s Showtime" era, following Noven Belleza (2017), Janine Berdin (2018), and Elaine Duran (2019).





