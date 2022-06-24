Movie review: Oscars on the horizon for 'Elvis'

Austin Butler as Elvis Presley



The King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley had a string of No. 1 hits on the Billboard chart that began with "Heartbreak Hotel" in 1956. This list of pop classics included timeless rockers like "Hound Dog" (1956) and "Jailhouse Rock" (1957), as well as ballads "Love Me Tender" (1956) and "Are You Lonesome Tonight" (1960). Being the true icon that he was, Elvis has fans and impersonators who persist up to this day, 45 years after his death.

This 2-hour-and-39-minute biographical film began with Elvis Presley as a young white boy who grew up in a poor black neighborhood, which exposed him to sultry blues and rousing gospel music. When he was a young man, he took these musical influences and created his own brand of country music with a touch of the blues. His unique look and electric live performance style took his screaming female fans, and later the whole country, by storm.

Family-wise, Elvis had to deal with his mother Gladys (Helen Thomson), his father Vernon (Richard Roxburgh) and his wife Priscilla (Olivia de Jonge). Career-wise, Elvis was being forced to clean up his act as the US was going through a turbulent 1960s. During his Vegas residency at the International Hotel, he was trapped in an exhausting schedule that had him dependent on addictive drugs just to be able to perform the next day.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Instead of going the typical biopic presentation, director and co-writer Baz Luhrmann decided to tell Elvis's life story from the point of view of his controversial manager, Col. Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). This major cinematic decision was a very big risk because Parker was a very unlikable character. Every time he appeared on screen, the ever-reliable Hanks emanated an annoying, negative vibe that made watching him very uncomfortable.

Thankfully, Austin Butler was there to dominate and own the big screen with his spectacularly realistic and deeply emotional portrayal of Elvis Presley. That first trailer did not do Butler justice. Now that I have seen the whole film, I can say he more than stepped into the King's big shoes. During his take on "If I Can Dream" at the 1968 Singer TV special or "Suspicious Minds" on the Vegas stage, Butler convincingly transformed into Elvis before our eyes.

This is the first film this year that is a clear contender during the awards season next year, including the Oscars. Aside from imminent acting nominations for Butler and Hanks, Baz Luhrmann's scintillating direction will likely be cited as well, along with technical nods for cinematography, film editing, costume design, hair and make-up, and most especially sound. Its wall of meticulously-edited sounds needs to be heard in a Dolby theater.

This review was originally published in the author's blog, "Fred Said."