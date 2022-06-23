Anji Salvacion joins PIE channel as host

MANILA — “Pinoy Big Brother” winner Anji Salvacion was introduced on Thursday as the latest addition to the roster of “ka-troPIE” of the interactive channel PIE, to mark the platform’s first “monthsary” on air.

Salvacion was announced as a new “PIE jock” who will host one of its “tradigital” programs. In true PIE fashion, even Salvacion’s show will be determined by viewers via voting from June 25 to July 9.

Among the current shows Salvacion can be a part of are “PieSilog,” “Barangay Pie,” “PieGalingan,” “PieNalo,” and “Pie Night Long.”

Salvacion’s introduction as a host is part of PIE’s celebration of reaching its first month since debuting as the country’s first “tradigital” channel, with all of its programs involving viewer engagement through mobile or desktop devices.

PIE can accessed via TV digiboxes, its website pie.com.ph, YouTube, or Sky Cable Channel 21. The channel can also be viewed on GLife of the GCash App.

PIE channel is a project of ABS-CBN, Kroma Entertainment, BEAM, and 917 Ventures.