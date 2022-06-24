Photo from Andi Eigenmann's Instagram account

Andi Eigenmann ticked off one item from her bucket list.

This as Eigenmann along with partner Philmar Alipayo and their kids finally pushed through with their dream vacation overseas -- their first time as a family.

On Instagram, the actress shared some snaps of her family boarding a plane going to Bali, Indonesia.

“Been dreaming about this moment! To me, there is no better way to make cherishable memories than to travel the world with my family. We were finally able to do it,” she said.

According to Eigenmann, it was not easy to plan the trip given the pandemic situation.

It was also postponed after her kids got sick

“With the pandemic, money saving, (and even the kids getting sick and us having to push back our entire trip to give them time to get better), it sure feels so much sweeter to finally be here,” she explained.

She also teased that they will be releasing a vlog about the Happy Islander family’s vacation.

