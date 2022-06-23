Ai Ai delas Alas mourns passing of adoptive mother

MANILA — Screen veteran Ai Ai delas Alas is mourning the death of her adoptive mother, Justa, who passed on at age 93.

The “Tanging Ina” star announced the passing of her mother on Thursday, with video clips showing Justa’s 90th birthday celebration.

Delas Alas captioned the post, unedited: “Ma mi miss kita MAMA, MOMMY, MOTHER GOOSE, MUDRAKELS , and originally INAY .. 90th bday nya to .. hindi na nya inabot sa july 19 dapat 94 na sya.

“dbale mama goodlife ka naman atsaka hindi ka nahirapan sa pag alis mo ( the best ka talaga LORD super pray ako kanina na wag ka mahirapan and hindi nga ).

“I love you and thank you sa pag mamahal , pag alaga , at pag papaaral sa akin. Rest ka na mama .. kamusta mo ako kay LORD AND MAMA MARY.”

Delas Alas was raised by Justa, who was the sister of the comedienne’s biological father.

The wake of delas Alas’ mother will be held at St. Peter Chapel in Quezon City starting Friday.