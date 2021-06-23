SBen19: SB19, Ben&Ben team up for new version of ‘MAPA’

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — SB19 and Ben&Ben, two of the biggest music acts in Philippine showbiz today, have teamed up for a special release due this weekend.

Early this week, they announced having recorded a new version of SB19’s “MAPA,” a ballad that pays tribute to parents.

Leading up to the track and its music video’s release on Sunday, June 27, SB19 and Ben&Ben have been sharing concept photos on social media.

The pictorial depicts members of both groups, with each batch of release including an individual from SB19 and two from Ben&Ben.

The collaboration, which is billed with hashtag #SBEN19MAPA, is Ben&Ben’s latest partner release after previously teaming up with Moira dela Torre and South Korea’s Young K, among others.

The updated version of “MAPA” also leads up to the July 18 digital concert of SB19, “Back In The Zone,” which will be held live via KTX.ph.