Luis Manzano on jumping ship: 'I will never judge any artist na lumipat'

Luis Manzano

MANILA – Luis Manzano said he will never judge those who have decided to leave ABS-CBN to transfer to another network.

“Ako ang unang-unang magsasabi na ‘a man has to do what a man has to do.’ I will never judge any artist, any staff, kahit sino na lumilipat ng istasyon because siyempre kung nasaan ang trabaho doon ka dapat, lalung-lalo na kung may pamilya ka,” the TV host told Push in an interview.

For Manzano, it isn’t right to judge someone who’s only desire is to be able to provide for his or her family.

“Why would I judge someone na ang habol lang naman niya is to provide whether for himself or for his family. I will never judge any of the artist na lumipat — never.”

As for him, Manzano said he intends to remain a Kapamilya.

“Alam mo, at this time, I’m still with ABS, busy pa naman ako sa ABS,” he said.

Currently, Manzano is one of the mainstays of the ABS-CBN concert variety program “ASAP Natin To.”

With his current engagements, Manzano said entering politics is also something very far from his mind.

“Wala din talagang plano because I’m still with ABS-CBN. Busy pa naman ako sa lahat ng mga kailangan kong gawin,” he said.

In fact, Manzano said he is looking forward to start his own family with his wife, actress Jessy Mendiola.

“Naku, I am looking forward to that. Sana soon ay mangyari na [na magka-baby kami]. Alam niyo naman it’s not easy to have such big step in life with this pandemic going on, di ba? Pero sana 'yon na 'yung next to happen,” he said.