Live episode of ‘It’s Showtime’ goes silent to mourn death of PNoy

The ABS-CBN noontime program “It’s Showtime” observed a moment of silence during its live episode on Thursday, to mourn the death of former Philippine President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III.

During a portion of its singing competition Tawag ng Tanghalan, Vice Ganda led his co-hosts in inviting viewers to join the brief tribute for Aquino. (Seen starting at the 20:25 mark of the video below.)

The hosts gathered on stage, with a portrait of Aquino shown in the background, in place of the variety show’s colorful projections.

“Sa puntong ito ay humihiling kami sa madlang people na nakatutok sa atin ngayon, pati na sa mga kasama natin sa studio, na maglaan tayo ng ilang sandali ng katahimikan para sa pagbibigay-pugay sa ating namayapang Pangulong Noynoy Aquino,” Vice Ganda said.

“Ang buong pamilya ng ‘It’s Showtime’ ay nakikiramay sa pamilya ng mga Cojuangco at ng mga Aquino,” he added.

Vice Ganda and another “It’s Showtime” mainstay, Kim Chiu, are known to be close friends of Aquino’s sister, former actress Kris Aquino, with whom they co-starred numerous times.

Kris has yet to issue a statement on the passing of her brother, who was swept into power in 2010 following the death of their mother, former president Corazon “Cory” Aquino in 2009.

Aquino served as president from 2010 to 2016. Prior to assuming the country’s top post, Aquino had served as a senator for six years and a lawmaker, representing Tarlac from 1998 to 2007.