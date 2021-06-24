Landing soon: Hyun Bin to hold virtual event for PH fans via KTX.ph

South Korean actor Hyun Bin is the latest international endorser of homegrown lifestyle brand Bench. Courtesy of Bench

MANILA — Hyun Bin, the South Korean superstar best known for his role in “Crash Landing On You,” is set to hold a virtual event especially for Filipino fans in July.

The fan meet is being organized by lifestyle and clothing brand Bench, which tapped Hyun Bin as its latest international endorser in mid-2020.

“Landing soon to capture the hearts of his Filipino fans!” Bench announced through social media.

The event, dubbed “I will always find you, Hyun Bin,” will be held on July 11, 5:30 p.m. on KTX.ph, and is described as a 75-minute online show.

Fans can get access to the stream through promotional purchases of any Bench item, with the amount determining the ticket tier and inclusions.

A random draw will also award 200 fans with a printed photo signed by Hyun Bin, and 23 fans with Bench merchandise also signed by the actor.

Hyun Bin, who recently made headlines in the Philippines for his romance with his “Crash Landing On You” co-star Son Ye-jin, has courted a massive following locally since the release of the series.

Aside from Bench, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin signed up as endorsers of a local telecom brand, which is also planning events featuring the couple especially for Filipino supporters.