WATCH: Lian Dyogi, Struggail perform on 'Showtime'

MANILA -- Lian Dyogi and Gail "Struggail" Banawis opened "It's Showtime" on Friday, June 23 with their latest singles.

Banawis performed her song "Next 2 Me," while Dyogi sang "Only Have Today."

"Only Have Today" was written by Dyogi with Luigie “Lugo” Gonzalez, Alih Jey.

In 2019, she started her music career when she released her Christmas album. She also recorded for the official soundtracks of ABS-CBN’s “Walang Hangang Paalam" and "FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

She also wrote songs for P-pop groups BGYO and BINI and produced Banawis's jazz track "Next 2 Me."



Apart from music, Banawis starred in various shows such as "Love at First Stream," "Connected," and "Teen Clash." She hopes to release more songs this year.