The wait is over for Filipino P1ece! More details surrounding K-pop group P1Harmony's upcoming show in the Philippines have been announced on Friday.
On its social media pages, promoter Live Nation Philippines announced that the six-member boy band would perform at the New Frontier Theater on September 9.
The venue will be divided into the following sections with their corresponding ticket prices:
- Floor A - P8,850
- Floor B - P8,200
- Loge - P7,700
- Balcony 1 - P3,750
- Balcony 2 - P2,500
[EMBED: https://twitter.com/livenationph/status/1672152785817686018]
There will be a Live Nation Philippines pre-sale on July 1, while general ticket selling starts on the next day, the promoter said.
Concertgoers can purchase a maximum of four tickets per transaction, Live Nation added.
The upcoming show, part of P1Harmony's "P1ustage H: P1ONEER" live tour, marks the first time that the group will perform in the country since debuting in October 2020.
For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.
RELATED VIDEO