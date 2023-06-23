K-pop group P1Harmony. Photo: Twitter/@P1H_official

The wait is over for Filipino P1ece! More details surrounding K-pop group P1Harmony's upcoming show in the Philippines have been announced on Friday.

On its social media pages, promoter Live Nation Philippines announced that the six-member boy band would perform at the New Frontier Theater on September 9.

The venue will be divided into the following sections with their corresponding ticket prices:

Floor A - P8,850

Floor B - P8,200

Loge - P7,700

Balcony 1 - P3,750

Balcony 2 - P2,500

[EMBED: https://twitter.com/livenationph/status/1672152785817686018]

There will be a Live Nation Philippines pre-sale on July 1, while general ticket selling starts on the next day, the promoter said.

Concertgoers can purchase a maximum of four tickets per transaction, Live Nation added.

The upcoming show, part of P1Harmony's "P1ustage H: P1ONEER" live tour, marks the first time that the group will perform in the country since debuting in October 2020.

