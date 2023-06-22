Sandara Park to drop solo EP on July 12

Sandara Park. Photo: Instagram/@daraxxi

The long wait is over for Sandara Park’s fans. The K-pop star will finally release her solo extended play (EP) next month.

Park’s label Abyss announced late Thursday that 38-year-old singer will be releasing her self-titled digital EP on July 12 at 6 p.m. KST.

'SANDARA PARK' GRAND OPENING



❝𝘞𝘦𝘭𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘚𝘈𝘕𝘋𝘈𝘙𝘈 𝘗𝘈𝘙𝘒🎠❞



Sandara Park Digital EP

〖𝐒𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐑𝐀 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐊〗

🎡 2023.07.12 6PM (KST)#산다라박 #SandaraPark pic.twitter.com/zkJzBphRP9 — 산다라박 Sandara Park (@SANDARAxABYSS) June 22, 2023

The news came days after Abyss said Park is preparing for a new album that would be released in July.

In February, Park revealed in a series of tweets that she was working on a solo album, her first individual record since she debuted in South Korea.

Park rose to fame in the Philippines after participating in the talent competition show "Star Circle Quest" in 2004, where she finished as a runner-up.

After a string of film and TV projects in the country, she decided to head to South Korea to pursue a career there. In 2009, she debuted as a member of the iconic K-pop girl group 2NE1, which eventually disbanded in 2016.

Park recently visited Clark, Pampanga to film a variety show.

