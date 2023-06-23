Robi Domingo, Maiqui Pineda return to Japan for engagement shoot

Screengrabs from Robi Domingo's Instagram account

Kapamilya host Robi Domingo and his fiancee Maiqui Pineda are moving closer to their wedding day as they ticked the engagement shoot off their to-do list.

It was only fitting that the couple did the shoot with photographer Jaja Samaniego in Japan, where Domingo asked Pineda to marry him.

“For Robi Domingo and Maiqui’s engagement photos, I took them at the Kyoto Train Station. A Japanese architectural gem, I knew it would be a rich backdrop for their budding romance,” the photographer explained in the caption.

"The gigantic structure was such a marvelous sight to see. It felt like we were in the West world tv series. The Kyoto Central Station building is the second biggest in the country, created by the architect Hiroshi Hara."

Domingo proposed to Pineda last year in the middle of the famous Shibuya crossing in Tokyo in the presence of their closest friends Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Ria Atayde, Zanjoe Marudo, and Joshua Garcia.

Domingo later said the proposal was originally planned in New York City but due to schedule conflicts and other factors, he had to change venue, and do it in Tokyo instead.

Meanwhile, Domingo also previously said he will leave all the wedding decisions to Pineda as he indicated he will take care of the finances.

“As much as I want to say it’s a joint celebration – it is actually, siyempre we are gonna be celebrating our love and marriage – pero right now, totoo pala yung sinasabi nilang 'happy wife, happy life',” he said.

They have yet to announce when they are finally exchanging vows.

