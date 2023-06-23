O/C Records to kick off 5th year with special show

Handout

MANILA -- Music label O/C Records will hold a special music event to kick off the celebrations for its 5th anniversary.



Dubbed "O/C Turns 5: A Special Odd Creatures Night," the show will be held on Saturday, June 24, at 19 East in Sucat, Muntinlupa City.

The show will be headlined by Adie, Kean Cipriano, Unique Salonga, Kenaniah, Cean Jr., Pappel, Chrstn and bands Crash, Healy After Dark, and bird.

Established in 2018, O/C Records is headed by Cipriano, who serves as chief executive officer, and his wife Chynna Ortaleza, as the vice president.

Within five years, the record label has expanded into being a talent management company, handling the careers of singer-songwriters, as well as actors like Gold Aceron, directors Kris Cazin and Jaime Pacena, and digital content creators Gwy Saludes and Dora Dorado.

The Saturday show has a door charge of P1,000 payable at the entrance of the venue.