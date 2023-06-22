Mela Habijan: Regine Velasquez had vital role in coming out story

ABS-CBN

MANILA — For Miss Trans Global 2020 Mela Habijan, OPM singer Regine Velasquez played a vital role in her coming out story.

In the Wednesday episode of “Magandang Buhay,” Habijan shared that she was talking about how she idolizes Velasquez over the phone which was heard by her father, Erico.

"Little did I know, papa was hearing the conversation over the telephone ... sabi ko this must be the time to declare my identity pero pinatagal ko siya ng isang linggo," Mela shared.

When it was time to tell the truth that she's gay, Erico has no words but acceptance to his child.

"Pagbalik niya, pinatawag niya ako sa kwarto tas sabi niya 'ano sasabihin mo' and I started crying, I couldn't say it," Mela recalled.

"Sabi ni Papa, 'na ano, na bakla ka' tapos tumango ako tapos sabi ni Popsie, 'eh ano naman,' those were powerful words," she added.

Mela added that his father was still open to her identity when she came out as a trans woman.

"When I came out as a trans woman, the most beautiful words came after he just messaged me and said 'kung sa tingin mo magiging mabuting tao ka bilang babae, mabuhay ka' and I owe it to them why I'm live the best life. I am at my happiest," she said.

For Erico, what's important is Mela was able to earn the respect from others and made them accept her identity.

"Matalino kasi siya eh, alam ko na kung paano 'yung gawa at damdamin ng mga ganoong bata," she said.

"Ang bakla sa Pilipinas napakahirap ipagtanggol iba kasi 'yung tingin, ang tanging sinabi ko sa kanya, maging matalino ka at ipakita mo na iba 'yung pagiging bading mo sa bansang ito. 'Pang inunawa mo, papasok 'yung respeto, 'pag nirespeto mo, papasok 'yung pagtanggap, 'pag tinanggap bubukal 'yung pag-ibig."

