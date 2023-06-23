Watch more News on iWantTFC

Martin Martinez grew up in Northern California where he started his performing career in theater.

Unable to find TV and movie opportunities in the area, he was overjoyed when his talent manager found a role that he thought was best for him.

"One of those auditions, I remember so vividly, was 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and it was a Filipino character in that film," Martinez said.

He added: "And so, I ended up moving down to Los Angeles in 2018. I worked for a bit of a year to save and then I just started auditioning."

Fellow Filipino-American Jacob Batalon ended up getting the Spider-Man role. But getting close to it inspired Martinez to keep going.

He starred with "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega in the 2018 movie "Saving Flora" and has since appeared in several other projects.

Martinez is currently in "Primo," the coming of age comedy series that has been praised by critics as one of the best new shows of the year.

It tells the story of Rafa, a Mexican-American teenager played by Ignacio Diaz-Silverio.

Martinez said that as a Filipino-Latino-American, he felt at home with the show's emphasis on family.

"My mom is a first generation immigrant from the Philippines," he said. "And it was important for us to always visit our Lola and Lolo, our aunts and uncle’s house. I was really immersed in the culture and the food and everything always revolved around a lot of food."

As a regular cast member on the show, he plays one of Rafa's friends, Miguel. Martinez said he is hoping for more opportunities to explore the character's background.

Martin Martinez stars as Miguel in the Amazon Freevee series "Primo." (Courtesy: Amazon Freevee "Primo")

"I'm excited to be able to share this side of myself and my culture in this character as well," he added. "You know, there's a little bit of a hard, tumultuous upbringing that I think is hinted at and I think in season two would be really cool to see that."

Martinez also stars and sings in an upcoming movie called "And One" which has a mostly Filipino cast and crew.

The 22-year-old actor is also part of the hit NBC series "Magnum P.I."