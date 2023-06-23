LOOK: Maris Racal bares skin in Italy trip



It appears that Maris Racal is maximizing her time in Italy as recently released some of her snaps in the European country.

She did not only enjoy her vacation with boyfriend Rico Blanco, she also flaunted some skin while posing in some of the picturesque spots in Italy.

“There she goes,” she wrote in the caption.

The couple previously shared several pictures of them with famous tourist spots in Milan as their background.

“I freaking loved Milan! Oh and di kami naiwan ng eroplano,” the actress wrote in the caption of one of her posts.

In a different post, Racal expressed her excitement about the opportunity to visit the renowned Duomo Milano, where she spent several hours taking photographs.

Racal confirmed her relationship with Blanco in May 2021.

In a previous interview, Racal said she feels safe and at peace whenever her boyfriend is around.

And as promised in Rivermaya’s hit “You’ll Be Safe Here,” the actress said Blanco makes her feel secure and calms her mind whenever she overthinks.

Blanco was one of the founders of rock band Rivermaya.

